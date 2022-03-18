Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Brett Tighe Sells 2,858 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $161.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.61. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Okta by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,441,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,118,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Okta by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

