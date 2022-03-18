Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.90 Million

Analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) to announce $171.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.52 million and the highest is $177.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $820.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.30 million to $830.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olaplex.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Olaplex from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

In other news, CFO Eric Tiziani purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Olaplex by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

OLPX opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $30.41.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.