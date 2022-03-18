Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.80

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 498650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

