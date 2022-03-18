Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Boosted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after purchasing an additional 784,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 544.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. 88,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,556. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

