OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) CEO Buys $64,000.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.34 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. Research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter worth $50,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

