OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) CEO Buys $64,000.00 in Stock

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.34 on Friday. OncoCyte Co. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.83.
OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. Research analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter worth $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the third quarter worth $50,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.
OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OncoCyte (OCX)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.