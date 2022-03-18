OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Cut to $1.80 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.10 to $1.80 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OCX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.98.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.34 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. On average, analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews purchased 50,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 106,500 shares of company stock worth $131,400 over the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in OncoCyte by 110,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 1,565.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.