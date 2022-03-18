Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ONCT. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 3,685.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 711,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 598.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 505,180 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after buying an additional 345,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 92.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 253,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 233,727 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

