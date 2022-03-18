ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:OGS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $83.87. 296,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after purchasing an additional 325,071 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 452,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.