OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Up to $0.99

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.25. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 67,665 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneConnect Financial Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The firm has a market cap of $506.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after buying an additional 322,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 1,607,452 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $8,268,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 51,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 525.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,362,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 1,984,727 shares during the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

