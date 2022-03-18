Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock Position Reduced by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $52,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,388 shares of company stock worth $149,142 in the last ninety days. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

