Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

NASDAQ WING opened at $121.14 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average of $161.54. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.71, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148,976 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

