Oppenheimer Cuts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $240.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.56.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.21 and a 200-day moving average of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.