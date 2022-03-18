Oppenheimer Trims Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Target Price to $175.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

