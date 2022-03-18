Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.56 billion-$11.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.76 billion.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.68. The company had a trading volume of 23,912,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891,998. Oracle has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

