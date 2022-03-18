ORAO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $365,204.27 (ORAO)

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One ORAO Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a market cap of $365,204.27 and $41,597.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ORAO Network has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.13 or 0.07013617 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,733.18 or 1.00098314 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033303 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

