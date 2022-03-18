Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 3.8%

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82. 23,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a current ratio of 15.27.

In other news, Director Louis Cusimano bought 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $50,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Phipps bought 46,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,002.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orbsat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orbsat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orbsat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orbsat in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orbsat Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAT)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

