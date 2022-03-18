Orchid Island Capital, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Orchid Island Capital has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $582.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORC. Jonestrading lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,474,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Orchid Island Capital by 836.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 474,832 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.