O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $679.01 and last traded at $682.93. Approximately 2,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 587,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $701.32.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $663.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.70.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

