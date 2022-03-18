Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OLCLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. Oriental Land has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of -181.86 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

