Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $47.07.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

OFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,854,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after acquiring an additional 155,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 57,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

