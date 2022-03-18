OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Increases Dividend to GBX 21.10 Per Share

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.10 ($0.27) per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 559 ($7.27) on Friday. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 588.51 ($7.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 526.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 515.02.

Get OSB Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.65) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 555 ($7.22).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.