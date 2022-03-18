Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Trading Down 9.3%

Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.35 ($0.08). Approximately 2,541,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 781,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.76.
