OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OTC Markets Group Inc. is an open, transparent, and connected marketplace platform providing financial information and technology services to broker-dealers, issuers of OTC traded securities, and market data consumers. Its OTC Link (registered) ATS directly links a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a wide spectrum of securities. Its OTCQuote.com, helps in viewing real-time OTC market quote and trade data; OTC FIX for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports. The company also provides data products comprising Real-Time+, a multicast data product suite that allows market data terminal providers and financial website operators to give the general public a view into the real-time pricing of 10,000 OTC securities. Other products include End-of-Day data file, Company data file, Quote History, research/data mining service. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OTCM opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.17. The company has a market cap of $780.86 million, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. OTC Markets Group has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates two ATSs, OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

