Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.70.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.