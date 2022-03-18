Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.96.

Ovintiv stock opened at $47.42 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 3.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

