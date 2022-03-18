Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $991,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

