Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

PACB opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $37.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $281,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $590,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 95.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 27,364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

