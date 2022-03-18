Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.15. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

