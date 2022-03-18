PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $32.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

