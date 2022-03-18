PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.23)-(0.17) EPS.

Shares of PD stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.92. 3,166,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,344. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

