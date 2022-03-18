PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.13.

NYSE:PD opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

