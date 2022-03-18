PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.23)-(0.17) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $360-366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.63 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.13.

PagerDuty stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,363. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.17.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

