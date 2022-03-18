Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.230-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.680 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $611.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $566.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,213. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $521.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.06.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $16,489,970. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.