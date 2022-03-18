Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,719 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 118,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $82.47.

