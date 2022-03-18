Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 22,069 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,069 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Elastic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.35.

ESTC traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

