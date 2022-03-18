Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 30,591 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,591 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.58. 22,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.15. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.17 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

