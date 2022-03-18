Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 3,686 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 412.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $10,091,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 213,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $19,067,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $51.79. 58,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,676. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.