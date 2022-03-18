Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 57,992 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,992 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,497,560. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.