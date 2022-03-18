Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 71,582 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,582 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 777,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,552,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

