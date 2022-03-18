Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) were down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 272,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 217,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Get Patriot One Technologies alerts:

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies, Inc delivers threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. Its system is a radar technology providing first responders and security personnel time in active threat scenarios to detect threats typically employed in public locations. The firms PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot One Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot One Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.