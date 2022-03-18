Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 322,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.75.

In other Patterson Companies news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

