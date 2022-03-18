Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.