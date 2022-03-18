Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 694,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 3,029,895 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SP Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

