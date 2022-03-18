PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,906,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.53. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

