PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 5.7% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.16. 21,666,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,507,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.