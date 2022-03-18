PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.46 and a beta of 0.34.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PCTEL by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,551,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 74,281 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in PCTEL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

