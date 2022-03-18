PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PCTEL stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.46 and a beta of 0.34.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.
About PCTEL (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
