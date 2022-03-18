Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Stake in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sono-Tek worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Riemer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $31,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robb William Engle sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $45,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SOTK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,743. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $82.37 million, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.22. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial.

