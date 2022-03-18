Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 26,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.21. 2,252,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,136. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

