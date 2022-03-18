Peak Financial Advisors LLC Invests $437,000 in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 897,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 86,913 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,663,000 after acquiring an additional 353,816 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,404,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,876,000 after acquiring an additional 297,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

NYSE:SU traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.17. 10,046,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,218,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

