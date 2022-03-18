Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

USRT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.16. 338,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $68.08.

